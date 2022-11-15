“CHECK OUT THE SCOREBOARD!” DeSantis Fires Back at Trump’s Attacks [SEE THE VIDEO]

Fresh off a landslide win in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has struck back against Donald Trump, who has attacked him publicly and repeatedly in recent days and weeks.

Asked by a reporter about Trump’s attacks on him, and the former president’s coming announcement of a 2024 run, DeSantis didn’t hold back.

“Well, you know, one of the things I’ve learned, like learn in this job is when you’re do, when you’re leading, when you’re getting, getting things done, yeah, you take incoming fire. That’s just the nature of it. I roll out of bed in the morning. I’ve got corporate media outlets that have a spasm. Just the fact that I’m getting up in the morning. And it’s constantly attacking and this is just what’s happened,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t think any governor got attacked more, particularly by corporate media, than me over my four-year term. And yet I think what you, what you learn is all that’s just noise. And really what matters is, are you leading? Are you getting in front of issues? Are you delivering results for people and are you standing up for folks? And if you do that, then none of that stuff matters. And that’s what we’ve done. We focused on results and leadership. And, you know, at the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night. And the fact of the matter is… You know, the fact of the matter is, we, it was the the greatest Republican victory in the history of the state of Florida.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)