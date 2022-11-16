SEE IT: Biden Releases Ad Attacking Trump as the Former President Announces 2024 Run

On Tuesday night, the 46th president attacked the 45th president as he was announcing that he is trying to become the 47th president.

Biden’s team tweeted a video beginning with Trump touting the successes of his presidency, followed by multiple stories that paint the former president in a negative light.

The video’s narrator asserts that Trump “failed America” and accuses him of “rigging the economy for the rich,” having the “worst jobs record since the depression,” and for allegedly “coddling extremists.”