Israel Revokes Over 500 Entry Permits From Ariel’s Terrorist’s Relatives

Over 500 entry permits were revoked from relatives of the terrorist who committed the murderous attack near Ariel on Tuesday.

A statement from the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed the decision on Wednesday evening after it was approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The move is a continuation of the policy implemented in the past year to create deterrence against terror attacks by rescinding entry permits of relatives of Palestinians who carry out attacks.

Israel revoked over 3,000 work permits from relatives of terrorists in the past year.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)