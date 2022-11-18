Disturbing: Cigarette Company Targeted Its Advertising In The Chareidi Sector

A new study carried out by Hebrew University revealed that the Philip Morris tobacco company published a far higher percentage of ads in the Chareidi sector than other minority populations in Israel.

According to the data that was published on Thursday morning by Kan News, since the IQOS heated tobacco products entered the Israeli market, Phillip Morris published 216 advertisements targeting certain populations – 55% were targeted at the Chareidi sector, 6% at the Arab sector and the rest at the Russian-speaking population.

In addition, from December 2016 to August 2020, Phillip Morris published 561 ads for standard cigarettes targeting specific populations – 87% in the Chareidi sector, 4.3% in the Arab sector, and the remainder in the Russian-speaking population.

Dr. Yael Bar-Zeev, chairwoman of The Israeli College of Physicians for Smoking Prevention and Cessation, stated that according to the findings of the study, tobacco companies are violating Israeli law (“the Ban on Advertising and Restrictions on Marketing Law”) by spending huge sums of money in order to attract additional target audiences. Bar Ze’ev added that it is known from international studies that tobacco companies direct their advertising specifically to low socioeconomic populations, which significantly contributes to the inequality of health of these populations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)