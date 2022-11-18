A new study carried out by Hebrew University revealed that the Philip Morris tobacco company published a far higher percentage of ads in the Chareidi sector than other minority populations in Israel.
According to the data that was published on Thursday morning by Kan News, since the IQOS heated tobacco products entered the Israeli market, Phillip Morris published 216 advertisements targeting certain populations – 55% were targeted at the Chareidi sector, 6% at the Arab sector and the rest at the Russian-speaking population.
In addition, from December 2016 to August 2020, Phillip Morris published 561 ads for standard cigarettes targeting specific populations – 87% in the Chareidi sector, 4.3% in the Arab sector, and the remainder in the Russian-speaking population.
Dr. Yael Bar-Zeev, chairwoman of The Israeli College of Physicians for Smoking Prevention and Cessation, stated that according to the findings of the study, tobacco companies are violating Israeli law (“the Ban on Advertising and Restrictions on Marketing Law”) by spending huge sums of money in order to attract additional target audiences. Bar Ze’ev added that it is known from international studies that tobacco companies direct their advertising specifically to low socioeconomic populations, which significantly contributes to the inequality of health of these populations.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
One needs to remember that smoking has a significant benefit, especially for families with children. The smoker almost always survives until the children are grown, and the individual is ready for retirement. Due to the effects of smoking, instead of the person consuming their assets in old age, the assets get passed along earlier to the children who in our community will be young adults raising children and paying tuition.
While there are other ways to get the same result (e.g. encouraging adults in late middle age to take up new hobbies, such as free-fall skydiving or touristing in Ukraine), smoking does have a good macroeconomic effect, especially compared to other vices such as alcohol or marijuana in which the impairment is immediate (which is bad, since it impairs young people, unlike tobacco where the impairment generally occurs only later in life).
One should note that Bnei Torah should be discouraged from smoking since they have a very critical role to play in helping in the education of their grandchildren’s generation, and women should especially be discouraged from smoking since grandmothers are quite useful in a macroeconomic sense.