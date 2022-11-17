POMPEO’S SEEN ENOUGH: Mike Says GOP Needs Leader Who Doesn’t Call Himself a “Victim”

Following Donald Trump’s Tuesday night announcement of his 2024 run during which he repeatedly referred to himself as a “victim,” his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went after him, saying the Republican Party doesn’t need a whiner leading it.

“We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who are looking forward, not staring in the rearview mirror claiming victimhood,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter without directly naming Trump.

During his speech, Trump said: “I’m a victim, I will tell you. I’m a victim.”

As time passes since the disastrous midterm results, the voices calling for Trump to be disposed of haven’t gotten quieter, and more prominent Republicans have been urging him to get out of the way.

Polls also suggest that Trump is beginning to finally lose his vice-like grip over the GOP, with an NBC News poll released last week finding a record number of Republican voters supporting the party over Trump, and other polls showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading the former president in head-to-head matchups in key 2024 states.

