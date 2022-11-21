WRAP IT IN A BLANKET: White House Studying If They Can Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

Forget electric vehicles and solar power. The White House is studying whether they can effectively block the sun to stop climate change.

The White House officially announced its funding of a five-year research project that will study one of the most controversial climate change-averting proposals: solar radiation management.

Essentially, the plan would spray aerosols into the Earth’s atmosphere that would reflect sunlight away from our planet. The idea behind this geoengineering project is that if we can reflect light away from Earth, it will inevitably lead to less heat on the planet and cooler temperatures overall.

Believe it or not, scientists who advocate for this form of geoengineering got the idea from nature. In 1816, the Tambora volcano eruption in Indonesia resulted in what came to be known as “the year without summer” in North America and Europe, as the massive amount of particulates released by the volcano blocked a lot of the sun’s rays from hitting Earth, causing cool temperatures all summer long.

