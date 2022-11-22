Report: Israel’s Mossad Provided Intel To UK On Iranian Threats

Israel’s Mossad provided intelligence information to the UK’s M15 Security Service on imminent Iranian threats to harm British citizens, especially journalists, Kan News reported on Monday night.

The Director General of MI5, Ken McCallum, said last week that since January, Iran has attempted to murder or kidnap at least 10 Brits.

“Iran projects threat to the UK directly, through its aggressive intelligence services,” he said. “At its sharpest, this includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime. We have seen at least ten such potential threats since January alone.”

“We work at pace with domestic and international partners to disrupt this completely unacceptable activity. The Foreign Secretary made clear to the Iranian regime just last week that the UK will not tolerate intimidation or threats to life towards journalists, or any individual, living in the UK.”

McCallum’s mention of “international partners” was a reference to Israel, according to the Kan report.

According to British media reports, hundreds of UK-based individuals, especially journalists, have received warnings from the police in recent weeks that their lives may be in danger due to their activism against Iran.

A report in The Sunday Times said that Iran has “changed its modus operandi” and is recruiting foreign criminals to perpetrate terror attacks.

“These are not necessarily trained agents but professional hitmen may be paid to carry out assassinations,” UK-based Iranian reporter Potkin Azarmehr stated. “I was told it could be as simple as standing at a Tube station and somebody pushes you in front of a train. Or it could be a manufactured road rage incident. These could be people paid by the Iranian state.”

The UK-based Iran International media outlet issued a statement earlier this month that two of its journalists have been warned of an “imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families. Other members of our staff have also been informed directly by the [London] Metropolitan Police of separate threats.”

