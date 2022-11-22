WATCH: Video Of HaRav Chaim, Zt’l: “How Do We Know Moshiach Is At The Door?”

Since the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanviesky, zt’l, new [or old] videos of the Gadol are published from time to time.

In the latest video, published by a French website, HaRav Chaim is seen quoting from a Gemara in Kesuvos that says that we’ll know that Moshiach is at the door when we live in a generation in which the government brings grievances against talmidei chachamim.

The video is especially apropos as on Monday, Yair Lapid, who gave billions of shekels to the Islamist Ra’am party, had the audacity to incite against the Chareidim by stating to Likud voters: “Is this why you voted Likud? So that they’ll take money from the soldiers and give it to talmidei yeshivos?”

Sitting next to HaRav Chaim, zt’l, in the video is HaRav Abitbol, who used to live on the same street as HaRav Chaim, zt’l, but currently lives in France.

