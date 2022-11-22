WATCH: Video Of HaRav Chaim, Zt’l: “How Do We Know Moshiach Is At The Door?”

Since the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanviesky, zt’l, new [or old] videos of the Gadol are published from time to time.
In the latest video, published by a French website, HaRav Chaim is seen quoting from a Gemara in Kesuvos that says that we’ll know that Moshiach is at the door when we live in a generation in which the government brings grievances against talmidei chachamim.
The video is especially apropos as on Monday, Yair Lapid, who gave billions of shekels to the Islamist Ra’am party, had the audacity to incite against the Chareidim by stating to Likud voters: “Is this why you voted Likud? So that they’ll take money from the soldiers and give it to talmidei yeshivos?”
Sitting next to HaRav Chaim, zt’l, in the video is HaRav Abitbol, who used to live on the same street as HaRav Chaim, zt’l, but currently lives in France.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Honestly something seems off with this video……..
When has there ever been a generation in which the government has not brought grievances against talmidei chachamim?
Nothing new here, Jews have been saying exactly the same words for at least 1900 years.Especialy after the RAMBAM codified it in his thirteen principals of faith
@jewish12345,
What seems off?
Anyways there were a lot of governments that were against talmidei chachamim (remember bibi with shinui) that was how adopt a kollel started
Jewish 1234567,
Please elaborate.