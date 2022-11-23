MINDBLOWING: Liberal TV Host Questions if Hamas and Taliban Are Really Terror Orgs [SEE THE VIDEO]

Are Hamas and the Taliban terror organizations? Well, it depends on who you ask. That is the position of ABC co-host and prominent liberal Whoopi Goldberg.

On Tuesday’s The View, co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that after a tweet invoking anti-Semitic tropes, Nancy Pelosi pulled aside Rep. Ilhan Omar and demanded that she apologize.

Hostin said that Omar has “never said anything like that again,” which is patently false.

Co-host Sarah Haines then pointed out that just last year, Omar fired off a tweet comparing the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, which Haines said are “organized terrorist communities.”

“Depends on who you talk to,” Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

Goldberg isn’t exactly known for her brilliant takes. Last year she was suspended from The View for making the idiotic assertion that the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

