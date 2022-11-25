Coalition Breakthrough: Likud, Otzma Yehudit Reach Agreement

The Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties reached an agreement overnight Thursday in the formation of a new government.

The agreement calls for Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir to serve in the position of Minister of National Security, a broader version of the Public Security Ministry that will include control over the Land Enforcement Authority and Yehudah and Shomron Border Police.

Otzma Yehudit will also receive the Heritage Ministry and an expanded version of the Negev and Galil Ministry that will be called the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and Galil and National Resilience. The ministry includes authority for the regulation of settlements in Yehudah and Shomron.

Finally, the party will also receive the position of Deputy Minister of Economy, as well as the chairmanship of the Knesset’s Public Security Committee and Israel Fund Committee [in rotation].

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)