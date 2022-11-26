FRIEDMAN TURNS ON TRUMP: Trump Amb. to Israel Blasts Former President Over Meeting with Antisemites

Many were shocked when news broke that former President Donald Trump was recently visited at Mar-a-Lago by antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

West tweeted a video about his dinner with Trump, in which he says that “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.”

He also tweeted a screenshot of group text messages between himself, Fuentes, Milo Yiannopoulos, and another individual whose name is blurred out.

In the screenshot, the person identified as Fuentes specifically says that he spoke to Trump, and the unidentified person blames former Trump aide and current GETTR CEO Jason Miller for leaking the story about the meeting with the former president.

West also said in the conversation that “I told Nick to tell the former president that Nick hated his speech.”

Trump responded to the story on Friday, writing on Truth Social: “This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

In a second post, Trump again confirmed the meeting, and added some details, insisting that nothing antisemitic was discussed.

Many people are upset at Trump over the inexplicable meeting. Even David Friedman, his former ambassador to Israel, condemned Trump over it.

Many questions remain. Putting aside Fuentes, why would Trump meet even with just West, who has been spewing antisemitic statements left and right for weeks straight? Why was a white nationalist and Holocaust denier allowed entry into Mar-a-Lago? And why didn’t Trump at the very least use this opportunity to condemn and denounce Kanye, Fuentes, or both?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)