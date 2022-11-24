MINGLING WITH ANTISEMITES: Jew Hater Kanye West, Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump appears to have met two infamous antisemites at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week. Reporter Meridith McGraw said Wednesday that rapper Kanye West, who has made numerous antisemitic comments in recent weeks, and avowed neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes were seen together at Mar-a-Lago.
“According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport,” McGraw wrote on Twitter.
Right Wing Watch shared video of the hateful pair at Miami airport, captioning: “On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami’s airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes.”
Fuentes is the leader of “Groyper Army,” and holds an annual white nationalist conference as counterprogramming to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
While Trump has made no mention of meeting either West or Fuentes, the rapper strongly suggested on Twitter that he did.
“Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting,” West tweeted. “And I had on jeans. Yikes. What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Well that’s nice, setting up for a major failure come 2024.
I can’t wait for America to be like progressive paradise Sweden where yeshivos are illegal and you can’t shect because it’s cruel.
We are past the point voting means anything, now it’s time to do what we should have in the first place and daven for mercy.
I wonder if this article is true or fake news. We need to wait for Trump to say something. If true he is showing a troubling lack of good judgement. We should look carefully at DeSantis and see if he makes more sense as a candidate to back.
Trump will sell his children to gain votes.
But I thought trump says Jews don’t appreciate him enough?
Can you imagine the outrage if Biden was even within fifty feet of these monsters?
By the way Trump Loves the Blacks , as long the’ll vote
for him, FAKE & Phony as all others-
Interesting that no one asked Trump if he kicked them out. Which is probably what he did. That being said we don’t need Trump as he is starting to show signs of senile dementia and we have already read that book
Trump lost his momentum already, has become boring and clowny and seems to just not be needed anymore since this time around its absolutely only about his own ego. Also sabotages himself with the lowest class people.
Explain to all your readers what is the point you’re trying to address here. Are you accusing Donald trump as an anti semite?! hmmm that can’t be the case……
So you’re basically a leftist hack propagandist, where you should be ashamed of yourself affiliated with the name YWN. You are in no way a journalist who seeks the truth or address the news accordingly to our Jewish standards. Shame on you!
Great to see Trumps good friends. As a former Trump supporter, I hope by now that enlightenment is nothing more than common sense.
Wake up Jews. Trump’s a calamity for Yidden.
And all the erhliche Republican yidden last week in Las Vegas stood cheering wildly for Trump. As if they are in denial.