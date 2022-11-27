Chasdei Hashem: Seriously Wounded J-m Terror Victim Released From Hospital

Elchanan Biton, who was standing next to his friend Aryeh Schupak, h’yd, during the bombing in Jerusalem last week and was seriously injured, was released from Shaare Tzedek Hospital on Sunday to his home.

Elchanan, 16, was released after undergoing several surgical procedures to remove shrapnel from his body. Baruch Hashem, he is in good condition and walked out of the hospital on his own two feet.

Elchanan and his family thanked the medical staff for their dedicated care.

Shaare Tzedek’s posek, HaGaon HaRav Asher Weiss, the hospital’s Rav, HaRav Moshe Peleg, and Shaare Tzedek’s director, Prof. Ofer Marin, visited Elchanan on Erev Shabbos.

Elchanan told his visitors about his late friend Aryeh, z’l, saying: “He was a bochur who loved to help others and to learn, he was loved by everyone. I tried to drag him to the side but I immediately realized he had been murdered.”

Elchanan said that immediately after the explosion, he called his father Avi Biton, and asked him to come. Several minutes later, the Beis Meir yeshivah van showed up, exposing the bochurim to the horrifying sights and the tragedy that befell the yeshivah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)