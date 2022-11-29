20-Yr.-Old Seriously Injured In Terror Attack, Terrorist Gunned Down On Busy Highway [Video]

A woman of about 20 was seriously injured in a ramming attack on Tuesday morning on Route 60 near Kochav Ya’akov in Binyamin.

According to witnesses of the scene, the terrorist driver of the car sped up near the Kochav Yaakov intersection, rammed into the woman and continued driving while she was hanging off his hood. After she fell from the car, he fled the scene but was shot dead several minutes later by police officers following a brief chase.

In a dramatic scene on a busy highway [seen in the video below], as police officers began pursuing the terrorist, he reached a roadblock set up by the police. One officer then exited his vehicle and tried to smash the windshield of the terrorist’s car, shooting him after he emerged from the car.

The terrorist was evacuated to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly later. A knife was found in his car.

The terrorist was later identified as a 45-year-old married father of five from the town of Beitunia who had a work permit in Israel and was fired seven months ago from his job at the Rami Levy branch in Binyamin. He continued to work in Israel after he was fired at the industrial area in Ariel.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the woman at the scene and evacuated her to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)