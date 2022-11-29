EXPLOSIVE: Musk To Expose How Twitter Suppressed Hunter Biden Laptop Story In 2020 Election

Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk said he will be releasing files showing his platform’s “free speech suppression” under its previous leadership, including new details about the squelching of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election.

At the time, Twitter blocked users from sharing links to the New York Post’s story about the laptop, as well as to stories about Hunter Biden’s private life and his business ties in Ukraine.

“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself,” Musk tweeted. “The public deserves to know what really happened…”

Musk followed the tweet up with another saying that “This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)