Iran Promised: “We Won’t Attack Israelis In Your Country”

Thailand recently informed Israel that it received a commitment from Iran that it will not attempt to carry out attacks against Israeli targets on Thai soil, Walla News reported on Tuesday.

Thailand is a major tourist destination for Israelis and in recent years, operatives of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have tried to carry out attacks against Israeli targets in the country.

According to the report, a senior official at the Thai Foreign Ministry met with the political director of Israel’s Foreign Ministry Aliza Bin-Noun in Bangkok on November 15. In the course of the meeting, the Thai official told Bin-Noun about the details of his visit to Tehran in August, which focused on security issues.

The official said that during his talks in Tehran, he asked the Iranians to confirm their promise from a year earlier not to attack Israeli targets on Thai soil. The official told Bin-Noun that the Iranians agreed and repeated their promise.

