Former MAGA Congressman Dumps Trump, Says “Loyalty Was Only a One-Way Street”

A formerly ardent Trump fan in Congress and one of his earliest supporters, Rep. Lou Barletta, says he will not support Trump’s run for the presidency in 2024 because Trump demands loyalty but doesn’t give it back.

“I’m not supporting him,” Barletta told Politico. “I was one of his most loyal supporters in Congress. But loyalty was only a one-way street.”

Barletta left Congress in 2019 and ran for governor in his home state of Pennsylvania, vying all the way for Trump’s endorsement. Instead, the former president endorsed Doug Mastriano in the Republican primary, who ended up being demolished in the general election by Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Another former congressman from Pennsylvania, Tom Marino, also blasted Trump for not showing loyalty back to Barletta.

“Lou and I were the first congressmen to come out and endorse Trump in his first election. We took a lot of heat about it,” Marino said. “I’m very disappointed in the former president. Because apparently, the loyalty does not go as far as he says.”

“I’ll tell you what he does,” Marino added. “He watches the polls and whoever is the lead, coming into the tail end of things, that’s who he’s going to give out his endorsement.”

