OUTRAGEOUS: “Jail Is Hard For Them:” Judge Releases Arabs Who Tried Lynching Chareidi Family

Earlier this week, Supreme Court Judge Yitzchak Amit rejected the appeal filed by the prosecutor’s office against the decision of a Jerusalem District judge to release to house arrest three Arabs who attempted to lynch a Chareidi family in Beit Chanina on Chol Hamoed Sukkos.

In the course of the attempted lynch, the mother was injured by shattered glass, the three small children were covered in glass, and the entire family suffered severe emotional trauma. As the family was on the way to their home in Neve Yaakov, dozens of Arab rioters blocking the road began throwing rocks at their car, smashed the car’s windows, and even tried to open the car’s doors. When a stone hit the window next to the mother, an Arab approached and smashed the window completely, and his friend stuck his hand in the car and tried to punch her head.

A large stone thrown at the baby’s car seat hit the seat but miraculously landed between his legs.

In his decision, Judge Amit wrote: “The defendants come from normal families, have not been involved in crimes in the past, detainment is difficult for them and they have probably internalized their lesson. The defendants are currently staying in Damon Prison alongside security prisoners. I myself am not convinced that this is of any benefit to the defendants and the interest of the State.”

Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid organization, who is representing the family, excoriated the court’s decision, saying: “Murderous attacks against the citizens of Israel are repeated again and again, but unfathomably the courts release the same terrorists time and time again. It’s a shame that the courts favor the comfort interests of the terrorists over the security interests of Israeli citizens.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)