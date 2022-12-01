BREAKING: Likud Reaches Deal With Religious Zionism: Smotrich Will Serve As Finance Minister In Rotation

A major breakthrough in coalition negotiations was announced on Thursday evening with the achievement of a deal between the Likud and the Religious Zionist party.

According to the deal, the party’s chairman Betzalel Smotrich will serve as Finance Minister on a rotational basis. Smotrich will fill the position for two years and is then expected to be replaced by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

In addition, MK Ofir Sofer will serve as the Immigration and Absorption Minister and MK Orit Strook will serve as the Minister of the newly formed National Missions Ministry. Strook will also serve as a minister in the Defense Ministry, overseeing settlements in Yehudah and Shomron in coordination with the Prime Minister.

MK Ohad Tal will serve as deputy minister, MK Simcha Rothman will serve as chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution and Religious Services Committees and MK Michal Waldiger will serve as chairwoman of the Reforms Committee.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)