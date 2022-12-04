OVER 250 DAYS: Moishe’s Mother Reveals New Details About The Case

It’s been over 250 days since the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman, and for the first time in six months, the police did not request an extension of the gag order on the case.

In the course of the investigation, the possibility was raised that Moishe’s disappearance was related to nationalist motives and therefore, the Shin Bet became involved in the case. However, the Shin Bet ultimately ruled out that Arabs were involved in Moishe’s disappearance.

In addition, investigators explored the possibility that Moishe might have left Eretz Yisrael. But after investigators contacted police officials around the world, the suspicion that Moishe may be abroad was ruled out as well.

During the investigation, several suspects were arrested and questioned on suspicion of involvement in the boy’s disappearance. Some of them were even brought to court hearings in preparation for the extension of their detention, but all of them were eventually released.

The police continue to investigate the case, mostly on the intelligence level, after months of searches of the terrain in the Meron area. The Israel Dog Unit is continuing to carry out searches of the area.

Moishe’s mother, Giti Kleinerman, spoke to the press about the case: “Despite the efforts and searches of Israel Police, the IDF’s missing persons unit, the Israel Dog Unit, and other professional agencies, not a single clue has been found that would shed light on the cause of our Moishe’s disappearance,” she said.

“It’s hard to endure week after week without our dear Moishe. I know that there’s some line of investigation related to a person who apparently harmed Chareidi boys and teens but the Chareidi public is unwilling to file complaints with the police or talk about it. I myself have met some of those who were harmed in Jerusalem and I am calling on Rabbanim and the parents of boys and teens who were harmed to make their voices heard and file complaints to the police. I’m ready to go to the police together with the victims. Please help us bring Moishe home.”

“At the same time, we thank everyone and continue to be moved by all the chizukkim, tefillos, and love that the Jewish people in Israel and around the world continue to shower on us. There is nothing like our amazing Am. Moishe has become everyone’s child and it’s time for us to solve the mystery. We are waiting and expecting good news.”

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel.

