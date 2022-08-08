DEAD-END: All Suspects In Moishe Kleinerman Case Released

It’s now 134 days since Moishe Kleinerman disappeared and the case is once again at a dead end after five suspects who were arrested in recent weeks were released.

One of the suspects was released on restrictive conditions but the others were released without conditions due to a lack of reasonable suspicion against them.

The police investigation continues but is at an impasse.

Last week, Moishe’s parents made a statement thanking the police for their efforts. However, Moishe’s mother Gitty Kleinerman told Channel 12 News that she wrote a letter to IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz asking him to involve the IDF in the search, especially considering that since Modiin Illit is located beyond the Green Line, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration. However, she did not even receive a reply to the letter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)