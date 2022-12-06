Lieberman: “Netanyahu Stands At The Head Of A State Of Darkness”

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman on Monday attacked Prime Minister-elect Binyanim Netanyahu, saying that he’s standing at the head of a “state of darkness.”

“Everything is becoming nationalist,” Lieberman said at a party meeting. “There’s a ministry for national security and national missions, there’s a national authority for Jewish identity. There’s an attempt here to establish two states for one people.”

“We’re seeing disturbing trends – an attempt to establish two states for one people, with Netanyahu standing at the head of a state of darkness.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)