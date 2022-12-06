FAKE NEWS! Trump Says He Didn’t Call for Termination of Constitution After He Did Just That

You might remember when Donald Trump over the weekend called for the termination of the Constitution so he could be installed as president again. However, the former president wants you to know that if you did see that, you’ve been exposed to the lies of the “fake news media.”

Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday condemning the media for reporting on his call for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Constitution.This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” Trump wrote. “What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”

In case you forgot, here is the post on Truth Social in which he called for the termination of the Constitution.