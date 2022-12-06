FAKE NEWS! Trump Says He Didn’t Call for Termination of Constitution After He Did Just That

You might remember when Donald Trump over the weekend called for the termination of the Constitution so he could be installed as president again. However, the former president wants you to know that if you did see that, you’ve been exposed to the lies of the “fake news media.”
Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday condemning the media for reporting on his call for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Constitution.This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” Trump wrote. “What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”
In case you forgot, here is the post on Truth Social in which he called for the termination of the Constitution.
But sleepy Joe did terminate the constitution by stealing the 2020 election:- Shame on sleepy joe!!!!!
Are you kidding me? You worried abt trump upholding the constitution? For four years he did just that. As opposed to Biden and Obama who did NOT but ofcorse nothing happens to them.
Does YWN realize the ramifications of the Chillul Shem Shomayim they are causing with this ridiculous anti-Trump liberal agenda?
Why are you guys anti-trump?
YWN with more anti Trump content. Amazing how quickly you guys flipped. And so obvious too.
YWN you keep misreporting what he says. Please ask someone who knows how to read english to translate Trump’s tweet. He says, “[This situation] allows for termination of all rules …in the Constitution…The founders did not want…[nor] condone[election fraud].”
That means that Trump is claiming that the Constitution as written by the Founders allows for bypassing of normal rules in the extreme case of fraud. Now, you can argue that Trump is wrong, but he is clearly not saying to terminate the Constitution.
Mi Ki’amcha Yiosroel!
That word “Yeshiva” in YWN is very puzzling. Yeshiva sounds like people who can analyze and think, at least just a bit beneath the surface.
The constitution itself says that if something goes wrong the people can change certain rules.
Someone who’s used to learning a תוספות properly should be able to tell the difference between “Terminate the Constitution” and “suspend election rules found in the constitution”, which the constitution itself says that the people can do. I’m sure those who wrote the constitution didn’t mean we should accept stolen election!
Its tragic how deep in the slime some yidden will descend to defend this cholera who would throw them under the bus, along with his “Jewish Grandchildren” and family, and back up once or twice, if he thought it would solidify his position with the extreme MAGA wing of the party. He knows what he is saying and always seems to leave a small window to crawl back and claim his words are being distorted. We can ignore 147 and some of the usual suspects but even some of the normal posters seem to be contorting themselves to rationalize his depravity.