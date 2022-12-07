Siberia: A Hachnasas Sefer Torah In Minus 18-Degrees Cold

In what was perhaps the coldest Hachnasas Sefer Torah in history, Jews gathered last week in Novosibirsk, a Siberian city in southern Russia to rejoice with a new Torah.

The festive event began when Rav Shneur Zalman Zaklos, the Chief Rabbi of Novosibirsk, wrote the last letters in the Sefer Torah.

Afterward, despite the -18°F weather outside, the members of the kehilla took to the frosty streets, warming themselves by singing and dancing until they arrived at the Beis Menachem shul.

The new Sefer Torah was donated by Mr. Michael Hanin in memory of his father Yaakov Hanin, z’l, who was the main contractor for the city’s Beis Menachem shul.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)