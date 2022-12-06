Suspect Arrested After Stealing Hundreds in Valuables from Yeshiva Dormitory in Monsey [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A man posing as a window washer was arrested in Monsey after stealing multiple items from a yeshiva dormitory Monday afternoon.

Two yeshiva bochurim entering their dormitory at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday were startled to find a black man roaming around the premises. When confronted, the man insisted that he was a window washer and wanted to provide an estimate for his services at the dorm, even offering them a business card to prove his legitimacy.

The bochurim told the man that he was not welcome in the dorm and had to leave, at which point he became aggressive, threatening to harm them if they called the police on him.

The frightened boys left the dormitory and called Chaverim Of Rockland, whose members arrived at the scene as the still-unidentified man was leaving. Chaverim members followed him as he walked up and down the blocks dropping his business card in mailboxes.

While clearly suspicious, the man had not been observed committing any crimes, and Chaverim members stopped tailing him.

Minutes later, the bochurim reentered their dormitory and immediately noticed that hundreds of dollars worth of items had gone missing; the only possible suspect was the man who had invited himself into the dorm unannounced.

Chaverim was again called to the scene, this time along with Ramapo Police. One of the aforementioned bochurim went along with Chaveirim and police detectives to nearby blocks in search of the suspect, but he was nowhere to be found.

A call was then placed to the number on the man’s business card. The suspect picked up the phone and was asked to come to a nearby address for an estimate. He arrived back at the scene within 3 minutes, at which point he was confronted by Ramapo Police officers.

The man quickly confessed to the robbery and was placed under arrest. All of the stolen items have since been recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)