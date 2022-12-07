Report: China Runs A Secret Mission In Israel To Monitor Regime Opponents

A new report by the Spanish human rights organization Safeguard Defenders revealed on Wednesday that the Chinese police operate a secret mission in Israel to monitor regime opponents.

Thousands of Chinese workers live in Israel as part of an agreement between the two countries.

According to the report, the mission in Israel, which has been in existence for over two and half years, is operated without the permission or knowledge of the Israeli government.

The mission in Israel is one of over 110 missions that China maintains around the world, the majority of which are secret and are operated without the knowledge of the local government. The majority of the missions are in Europe.

According to Safeguard Defenders, the missions are used to silence and harass Chinese citizens and dissidents living abroad.

