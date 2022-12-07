Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lacked no attention over the past 10 months, and awareness of his leadership has now reached new heights with TIME Magazine announcing that he is the 2022 Person of the Year.

A magazine cover released by TIME also included the “spirit of Ukraine” as part of 2022’s Person of the Year. The distinction has been an annual TIME Magazine ritual since 1927.

“Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the President had stuck around,” TIME wrote in announcing the decision.

Others who were on the shortlist to be named Person of the Year included Elon Musk, Xi Jinping, The Supreme Court, Liz Cheney, MacKenzie Scott, Protestors in Iran, Ron DeSantis, Janet Yellin, and Gun Safety advocates.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)