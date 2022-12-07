Goldknopf: “I’m Not The Chareidi Housing Minister, I’ll Serve All Sectors”

UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf, who is slated to be the Construction and Housing Minister in the next government, said on Wednesday that he will represent all sectors, not just Chareidim.

Speaking at a conference of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, Goldknopf said: “I’m not the Chareidi housing minister. I’m a minister in the State of Israel who is committed to the entire public regardless of race, religion, and origin. The Chareidi sector does suffer from the worst crisis, but we’ll take care of everyone.”

Goldknopf also spoke about his goals for his new role: “I’m in the second half of life and I’m interested in bringing the experience I gained in management to create something new in the Housing Ministry and bring good news to all of Am Yisrael.”

“I don’t live abroad. I know the ‘upper’ State of Israel and the ‘bottom’ State of Israel. The bottom is where young people live in parking lots and sheds and underground units. Our mission is to get them out of there.”

Goldknopf also questioned whether there’s really a housing crisis in Israel. “They speak to me about a crisis. I wasn’t familiar with the Housing Ministry prior to this so I don’t know that there’s a crisis in this department. I see that they’re building here. We’ll double and triple this, we’ll get to everything. I hear from everyone that the plans are ready and the construction should start. I have people in the Housing Ministry who are already there – consultants, professionals. I think that in a few years we’ll be able to bring good news to everyone.”

