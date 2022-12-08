Gun Battle In Jenin: 3 Terrorists Killed, Including Car Bomb Maker

IDF forces entered Jenin in the early hours of Thursday morning in order to arrest terror suspects and came under heavy gunfire.

Three terrorists were killed in the ensuing gun battle. IDF forces also arrested three terror suspects, including an Islamic Jihad terrorist who prepared the car bomb planted near Mevo Dotan last month.

The suspect also took part in multiple attacks against IDF forces in recent weeks.

לפחות 3 חמושים פלסטינים נהרגו הלילה בחילופי אש עם כוחות צה"ל במ.פ ג'נין. אין נפגעים בקרב הלוחמים, ממספר יחידות בהן דובדבן, שעצרו כמה מבוקשים. שגרה ליילית בצפון השומרון pic.twitter.com/G10XeqxxZ6 — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) December 8, 2022

The operation in Jenin was part of a widespread counterterrorism operation in Yehudah and Shomron overnight Wednesday, during which 12 more terror suspects were arrested, including the father and brother of the terrorist who carried out an attempted shooting attack on Wednesday next to Ofra.

B’chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to IDF forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)