Man Threatens HaMekubal HaGaon Rav Dov Kook, Is Banned From Tiveria

Israel Police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly threatened HaMekubal HaGaon Rav Dov Kook of Tiveria with bodily harm.

The man showed up at the Rav’s Beis Medrash in Tiveria on Wednesday, in violation of a restraining order from the city issued in another case he was involved in, and threatened HaRav Kook, saying: “I’ll burn you together with your talisos.” He also threatened other people at the scene.

The suspect was brought to the Tiveria Magistrate’s court on Thursday, where the police demanded an extension of his detention.

The police representative said at the hearing that the suspect was released from custody about ten days ago following a court-issued restraining order against him. However, the suspect violated the order and showed up at HaRav Kook’s yeshivah and threatened to burn him and his talisos.

The suspect’s lawyer requested that he be released and the judge accepted her request, writing: “The suspect was arrested yesterday at Rav Kook’s yeshiva after he threatened those present there. In addition, the suspect violated the conditions of release set by the court as part of another case in which he was prohibited from entering the city of Tiveria.”

“After I reviewed the investigation material and heard the claims of both sides, I am convinced that there is a reasonable suspicion that the suspect has committed the offenses attributed to him in the request for arrest. The suspect admits to what is attributed to him. The threat is serious and the suspect, as mentioned, violated a court decision that was issued only a few days ago. Despite what has been said, the circumstances of the case allow additional conditions, including a monetary deposit, in order that the suspect will understand that another violation will result in various sanctions, including financial sanctions. Therefore, I am ordering the release of the suspect under restrictive conditions.”

During the suspect’s interrogation, he admitted that he threatened HaRav Kook only because he didn’t have a place to sleep and was hungry.

According to the court’s decision, as part of his release, the suspect is prohibited from entering the city of Tiveria for two weeks and will stay at his father’s house in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood in Jerusalem. For the purpose of his release, the suspect will sign a pledge of NIS 5000 and will deposit an additional NIS 2500 in order to secure the conditions of his release.

