BDE: Jewish-Ukrainian Soldier Is Killed At The Front

Vladislav Shein, z’l, a 21-year-old member of the Jewish kehilla in Dnipro, Ukraine was killed last month at the war front.

“The Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine mourns the death of a hero,” a statement from the federation said. “He was sent to the front and there he sacrificed his life for the independence and freedom of Ukraine.”

The news of his death reached the Jewish kehilla only in the past few days, and since then, the limmud Torah and the recital of Kaddish in several shuls have been dedicated l’illui nishmaso.

His friends said that Vladislav registered as a volunteer already in the first days of the war. From time to time, when he went on leave, he would come to shul, put on tefillin and daven. He was very proud of his Jewish identity and donned tefillin every day even at the front.

Shein, z’l, was known in his city as an expert judoka. He has been involved in the sport since he was six years old and has won numerous championships in tournaments in Dnipro and throughout Ukraine.

Prior to the breakout of the war, Shein, z’l, studied at the National Law University in Kharkiv.

It is estimated that dozens of Jewish-Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives fighting against the Russians since the war began.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)