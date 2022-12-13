WATCH: Search For Moishe Kleinerman Resumes Near Meron

The search for Moishe Kleinerman resumed on Monday morning in the Meron area following new information on the case received by the police.

According to a Channel 12 News report, the new information was received from one of the people who was previously investigated as part of the probe. He testified that he had seen Moishe in a certain area that was not searched in the past.

Contrary to what was reported on Sunday, the new information was not DNA evidence.

Israel Police officers and Israel Dog Unit volunteers arrived at the area and received a briefing before starting searches.

Moishe’s uncle Chaim Hanelfling, told Kan News on Monday that the police are in constant contact with his sister, Moishe’s mother. “She has hope that he’s still alive but she’s also prepared for the worst news of all,” he said. “It’s been nine months of unfathomable suffering.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)