ALTERNATE REALITY: Cambridge Dictionary Changes Definition of “Man” and “Woman”

In a sign of the insane times we live in, Cambridge Dictionary has revised its definitions of “man” and “woman” to appease the angry crowds to whom biological realities are a dangerous myth.

Under “man,” the definition now includes “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” A similar add-on is given to the word “female.”

Conservative commentator commented on the change: “Remember, if you can control the language, you can control the population,” while Daily Caller writer Mary Rooke called the dictionary editors “traitors to the truth.”

“Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest,” Rooke wrote. “If we don’t stop them from erasing women our civilization is [not going to make it it],” she said.

