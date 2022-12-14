ALTERNATE REALITY: Cambridge Dictionary Changes Definition of “Man” and “Woman”

In a sign of the insane times we live in, Cambridge Dictionary has revised its definitions of “man” and “woman” to appease the angry crowds to whom biological realities are a dangerous myth.
Under “man,” the definition now includes “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” A similar add-on is given to the word “female.”
Conservative commentator commented on the change: “Remember, if you can control the language, you can control the population,” while Daily Caller writer Mary Rooke called the dictionary editors “traitors to the truth.”
“Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest,” Rooke wrote. “If we don’t stop them from erasing women our civilization is [not going to make it it],” she said.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
This super-sensitivity towards people who are unhappy with the gender they were born with is NOT being done to help people. The goal of all this nonsense is to DESTROY America, and DESTROY Western Civilization, and DESTROY Torah all those who believe in it.
Changing language = control is a dangerous theory. It’s deconstructivism, which is pushed by the postmodernists and Nietzche philosophies. Only in English can you get away with this, since nouns aren’t masculine/feminine. Almost every other European and Germanic language builds it, and there’s no way out. Somehow English drew the short straw.
Not discrediting it entirely, for sure when you start asking about “pronouns”, the building block of society (future generations) are in danger.