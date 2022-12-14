ON THE ATTACK: McConnell Tears into Trump as Former President’s 2024 Prospects Dim

With two new polls showing former President Donald Trump trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 primary matchups, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is taking the gloves off, hoping to deliver a knockout punch to the former president’s dreams of the White House.

McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that Trump is to blame for the GOP’s underwhelming midterms performance, noting that “candidate quality” matters a lot in Senate elections, and that Trump endorsed a boatload of candidates who were weak and unappealing to voters.

Among those endorsements were Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Blake Masters in Arizona, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker in Georgia. The results were horrible, with Democrats not only not losing their majority in the Senate, but even gaining a seat.

“Looking back at ’22, some of you may recall, I never said there was a red wave,” McConnell said. “I said we had a bunch of close races and looking at each race separately, I wasn’t making that up. We had a bunch of close races. We ended up having a candidate quality [issue]. Anybody remember who mentioned that back in August? Look at Arizona, look at New Hampshire, and a challenging situation in Georgia as well.”

“We had an opportunity to re-learn – one more time – you have to have quality candidates to win competitive Senate races,” McConnell continued. “We went through this in 2010, 2012 – Christine O’Donnell, Sharon Angle, Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock – and unfortunately revisited that situation in 2022.”

“Our ability to control the primary outcome was quite limited in ’22 because of the support of the former president. Proved to be very decisive in these primaries.”

