UK’s Chief Rabbi Mirvis Is Knighted By King Charles III

King Charles III awarded the knighthood, one of the UK’s highest honors, to British Chief Rabbi Rav Ephraim Mirvis, a statement by the UK cabinet office said on Friday.

According to the statement, Rabbi Mirvis was appointed as Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2023 New Year Honors for his “significant services to the Jewish community, to interfaith relations and to education.”

“I am enormously honored and deeply humbled by this award,” Mirvis said in response to the announcement. “It will be particularly moving for me to receive this award from his majesty the king in his first year as our monarch.”

Rabbi Mirvis’s predecessor, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, z’l, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)