Smotrich’s 1st Day As Finance Minister: Revokes Taxes On Disposables, Sweet Drinks

Newly sworn-in Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich on Sunday instructed his staff to prepare for the cancellation of the taxes on disposable tableware and sweet drinks that were implemented by former minister Avigdor Lieberman.

Smotrich had already announced in the past, even before the elections, that he’ll revoke the taxes if he’s elected. “The taxes on disposables and sweet drinks will be canceled unequivocally, there’s no question about it at all,” Smotrich said last month in an interview on Radio 103FM.

Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni responded to the announcement by stating:

“I congratulate Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich for his first decision in the ministry to cancel the ‘Lieberman Tax’ on disposable utensils and sweetened drinks, which was intended to harm the Chareidi sector. This was one of our commitments that we said we’ll implement immediately upon the establishment of the government.”

MK Uri Maklev commented on the decision: “These taxes did not come to help the public but only as a negative unprofessional decision intended to harm the public. We congratulate Finance Minister Smotrich for canceling this tax as we committed in the coalition agreement.”

“This action brings the new government’s policy to work for the citizens and not against them. Now, that the order is canceled, we will take action via educational means to preserve the environment and encourage the consumption of healthy drinks.”

Outgoing Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) responded to Smotrich’s decision by saying: “The new government is allowing petty politics to destroy the environment and health. Instead of moving us forward, this decision is setting us back light years.”

