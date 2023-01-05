Initial Probe: This Is How A Border Guard Officer Was “Forgotten” In An Arab Village

An initial investigation of the incident on Tuesday in which a female Border Guard officer was left alone in a Palestinian village revealed that the planning for the operation was deficient, Kan News reported.

In the course of an operation on the way to a Border Guard base near Al-Ram, Arabs threw stones at a Border Guard vehicle. A decision was made to detain the Arabs and a vehicle with a commander arrived at the scene and three suspects were arrested.

Two suspects were put into one vehicle and the female Border Guard officer put the third suspect into a second vehicle. She closed the door and the vehicle drove off without her due to a lack of prior coordination.

The officer then tried, unsuccessfully, to contact the vehicle that drove off and later called the commander who was in the vehicle and asked him to come pick her up.

Following the incident, Border Guard Chief Amir Cohen suspended the commanders and forces involved in the incident until the end of the investigation and ordered a suspension of training and operational activities in all Border Guard units.

