Trump Spins Republican Infighting as a Good Thing for the Speaker – and Himself

Former President Donald Trump is spinning the disaster of a fight among Republican in the House over the Speaker vote as a good thing, insisting that it makes the speakership stronger and is a good thing for his 2024 election prospects.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that a “big Republican VICTORY today, after going through numerous Roll Calls that failed to produce a Speaker of the House, has made the position & process of getting to be Speaker BIGGER & MORE IMPORTANT than if it were done in the more traditional way.”

He then compared the chaos in the House to his 2024 bid for the White House, saying that it’s “much like me again becoming President after having won big in 2016, gotten many Millions of MORE VOTES in 2020 but “supposedly” not winning (BIG LIE!), & then winning again in 2024. It will be BIGGER than the traditional way!”

Of course, none of that actually makes any sense. Having an intraparty fight about who should become speaker is a really bad thing and weakens Republicans’ leverage in Congress. And the comparison between the fighting in the House to his 2024 bid is simply nonsensical.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)