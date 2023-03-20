MAILBAG: The Shidduch Crisis: A Plea For Action

To the mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, sisters, and brothers of Bnos Yisoel,
It was reported that there were serious discussions recently among senior Roshei Yeshiva regarding the shidduch crisis and the indisputable fact that the age gap plays a major role in creating and perpetuating the crisis. Many options were on the table on how to deal with the problem, but no conclusion has yet been reached.
I plead with each one of you to approach every Rosh Yeshiva you know and very respectfully explain to them what you are going through. Don’t be ashamed to tell them that your amazing daughter is in the parsha for a year, two, three or more and she has not gone out on even one date. This scenario is unfortunately extremely normal, and it does not in any way reflect poorly on you or your daughter. In fact, the vast majority of us are going through the same situation. Inform them how few serious shidduch suggestions you receive and how difficult it is to even get through to a competent shadchan. Don’t underestimate the power of the individual to be the catalyst of real change. The Roshei Yeshiva need to hear from the tzibur the full magnitude of the problem so that they should be motivated to make the painful concessions and bold moves that Klal Yisroel so desperately needs.
I know it is hard to believe but many roshei yeshiva are unaware of the full extent of what is going on and some even say that all this can’t be true because they are not hearing about it from their former talmidim (now fathers). It is time to stop suffering in silence and to try to do something positive for our girls. If we don’t wake up now and do our small part, we will have only ourselves to blame כי אם החרש תחרישי בעת הזאת וגו’.
If you need clarity on what the cause of the crisis is and what true Daas Torah is, please follow this link. Do not allow statements regarding bitachon to ruin your resolve to do what you can. Of course, each one of us needs to have bitachon that their daughter will be from the lucky 80%-85% to find a husband but our hearts still need to bleed for the other 15%-20%.
Please pick up the phone and respectfully do what you can, and of course, don’t forget to daven and cry to Hashem that your hishtadlus should bear fruit and the roshei yeshiva should have the strength and resolve to bring an end to this terrible gezeira.
Let us leave the details of the exact solution to them, but Klal Yisroel desperately needs them to come up with an answer now. As Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel of South Fallsburg said, this is the biggest tzara facing Klal Yisroel and continuing to do nothing is simply not an option. The Roshei Yeshiva are in the drivers seat and they can and will bs”d get the job done but we need to do our part.
Sincerely,
A Yid with a Heart
Yid With Heart (above letter writer):
Why do you think that YOU know better than all these Roshei Yeshivos, who you apparently view as simpletons who can’t figure out such an obvious fact known only to you.
Why do you think making an announcement like this for the masses of people, masses of random people reading this that you also think are wiser than all these Roshei Yeshivos, that you are insisting the masses on the street need to educate. Are these Roshei Yeshivos less wise than the masses reading this letter of yours?
Here’s something new we haven’t seen- a shidduch crisis letter….
“this is the biggest tzara facing Klal Yisroel..”
Seriously? Everyone is entitled to their opinion but I would respectfully submit that the global threat of rising anti-semitism, large percentages of the Tzibur unable to afford decent housing and health care, rising terrorism and internal political strife in EY are all existential tzoros in comparison to this overhyped “crisis.
Gadol, antisemitism is a way smaller issue than this crisis I work in a girls school and see the tzara first hand even if you don’t like the tone of the letter , sympathize with the issue… the challenge is that many are getting married and did nothing diff. So it’s a puzzle that needs kohen venavee
The system needs to be monetized. Totally STRUCTURED similar to the real estate model with MONETARY incentive. Once the platform is set up and the structure is in place only then, with HaShem’s help will we see a dynamic shift and a self-perpetuating system that will improve on its own.
Just to add. I have the strongest sympathies for the lettter writer. Parents are in extreme torment at witnessing the biological clock of their daughters ticking away and the emunah / bitachon of their daughters is tested as well. This is a very serious situation. I would add that if you have pictures of your marrieds posted all over your kitchen maybe you should bite your tongue.
“ indisputable fact”
What makes this an indisputable fact? In my opinion the shidduch crisis is a by product of many other crises (which people are too squeamish to discuss) that manifest themselves into various other aspects of Yiddishkeit including, yes, the infamous shidduch crisis.
I disputed this supposed “fact” in the Coffee Room with a poster, AZ, who credited himself with discovering the age gap theory and founding NASI. He was never able to explain why my theory was wrong, he just listed the ever growing number of Roshei Yeshivos that signed on to his theory. (Although when I went to my Rosh Yeshiva to discuss it I was told that he didn’t either believe in the theory or sign on to Kol Koreh.)
When at least 50% – 75% of the Bochrim out there aren’t “good enough” for our choshuve 19 year old maidels who were brainwashed for a year in seminary (at a cost of $20k – $35k that many of us had to borrow and couldn’t afford, but she “had to go, cause otherwise she would be a total loser and neb”) that they must marry the future Rosh yeshivas, and these parents have large family of kids at home and can barely support the long term learning eidim , no wonder we have a total Shidduch crisis
Lower the girls standards, and there will be no more shidduch crisis