HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi Thanks Reb Shomo Yehudah Rechnitz





Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, was on a chizuk trip in the US in the past week, visiting kehillos in New York, New Jersey, Montreal and Los Angeles.

The highlight of his trip was a huge gathering in Lakewood.

While in Los Angeles, the Rosh Yeshivah requested to visit the famed ba’al tzedaka Reb Shlomo Yehudah Rechnitz to thank him for the huge Kimcha D’Pischa – the largest in the world – that he funds every year in Chareidi cities in Eretz Yisrael, including Bnei Brak, Elad, Modiin Illit, Jerusalem and dozens of other locations – a project that cost over $4 million.

The Rosh Yeshivah said that he’s not aware of any other tzedaka project on such a large scale – and that is apart from the thousands of Torah mosdos in Eretz Yisrael that Reb Rechnitz assists with financial aid on a regular basis.

HaRav Ezrachi, who said that he wants to personally thank Reb Rechnitz in the name of Klal Yisrael and tens of thousands of avreichim, visited with him for close to two hours.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)