WATCH: Avraham Fried Sings For Choleh In Jerusalem





Jewish music superstar Avraham Fried performed in Binyanei HaUmah on Tuesday evening.

Prior to the concert, Fried fulfilled a dream for a Chareidi fan who is suffering from a serious illness by meeting with him personally and singing for him and his young son, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Fried blessed the choleh with a Birchas Cohen for a refuah sheleimah.

Ba’al HaChessed Shuki Brif arranged the meeting and the Rachshei Lev chessed organization provided the “Dream Ambulance.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)