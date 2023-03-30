WATCH: Avraham Fried Sings For Choleh In Jerusalem

Jewish music superstar Avraham Fried performed in Binyanei HaUmah on Tuesday evening.
Prior to the concert, Fried fulfilled a dream for a Chareidi fan who is suffering from a serious illness by meeting with him personally and singing for him and his young son, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.
Fried blessed the choleh with a Birchas Cohen for a refuah sheleimah.
Ba’al HaChessed Shuki Brif arranged the meeting and the Rachshei Lev chessed organization provided the “Dream Ambulance.”
מי כעמך ישראל
This guy is a superstar in the game of life.
Both on and off stage he is a lovely person who’s entire goal is to serve Hashem as a genuine CHASIDIHSE YID.
He has frequently provided these types of “private performances” for individuals in need (w/o any publicity) and has given his time and energy for decades (w/o compensation) to more charitable causes than its possible to list. An incredible singer but even greater baal tzadakah.