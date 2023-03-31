Trump Again Defends Meeting with Unabashed Antisemites, Still Won’t Condemn Them





During an interview with Sean Hannity, Donald Trump claimed he was unaware of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks before the two shared a meal at Mar-a-Lago in November. White nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes also joined them at Trump’s Florida residence.

Hannity inquired about Trump’s thoughts on Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, in light of his controversial statements.

“When I was with him, he didn’t say that,” Trump said. “And when he asked me to have dinner because he needed some help, I didn’t say, ‘Well, what the problem?’ So, I didn’t know anything about his attitude toward—I’m not reading about Kanye, I’m reading about President Xi and I’m reading about Putin and Kim Jong-un. I’m not reading exactly about Kanye West. But when he came here, I think he—and I will say this, he didn’t say anything about anti-Semitism or anything else. And if he would’ve done that, I would have not been a happy camper.”

You might believe him – if you live under a rock. Trump has made eerily similar claims about other disgusting figures with whom he associated with, which turned out to be evident lies.

As a presidential candidate, Trump was asked if he would publicly reject the support of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, Trump said, “I just don’t know anything about him.”

Later in the campaign, Trump held a press conference to announce the endorsement of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. With Christie at his side, Trump was asked how he felt about receiving Duke’s support. “I didn’t even know he endorsed me,” Trump said, clearly irritated by the question. “David Duke endorsed me? OK. Alright. I disavow. OK?”

Trump was again asked about Duke in a Feb. 28 interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” by anchor Jake Tapper.

“I want to ask you about the Anti-Defamation League, which this week called on you to publicly condemn unequivocally the racism of former KKK grand wizard David Duke, who recently said that voting against you at this point would be treason to your heritage. Will you unequivocally condemn David Duke and say that you don’t want his vote or that of other white supremacists in this election?” Tapper asked.

“Well, just so you understand, I don’t know anything about David Duke, okay?” Trump replied. “I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. So, I don’t know.”

Trump went on to say that he did not want to condemn any groups until he knew something about them. He told Tapper to “give me a list of the groups” and he would review them. But Tapper returned to Duke.

“OK. I mean, I’m just talking about David Duke and the Ku Klux Klan here, but…”

“I don’t know any — honestly, I don’t know David Duke,” Trump insisted. “I don’t believe I have ever met him. I’m pretty sure I didn’t meet him. And I just don’t know anything about him.”

Trump also put out a statement that day, according to the New York Times, which referred to Duke as “a Klansman.”

However, Trump certainly knew who David Duke is.

Trump published a statement in the New York Times on Feb. 14, 2000, which read: “Mr. Trump painted a fairly dark picture of the Reform Party in his statement, noting the role of Mr. Buchanan, along with the roles of David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, and Lenora Fulani, the former standard-bearer of the New Alliance Party and an advocate of Marxist-Leninist politics.

“The Reform Party now includes a Klansman, Mr. Duke, a neo-Nazi, Mr. Buchanan, and a communist, Ms. Fulani,” Trump said in his statement. “This is not company I wish to keep.”

Time and again, Trump “never heard of” or has “no idea” about people when it’s inconvenient to him. And we’re seeing it again with his awful, indefensible dinner with two unapologetic anti-Semites.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)