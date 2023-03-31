DETAILS: Trump Indicted on Whopping 34 Criminal Counts, Reports Say





CNN reported Thursday night that Donald Trump’s indictment includes 34 separate counts, all of them relating to the falsification of business records.

“I am told by my sources that this is 34 counts of falsification of business records, which is probably a lot of charges involving each document, each thing that was submitted as a separate count and a couple of matters,” CNN law enforcement analysts John Miller said. “So he would surrender to the district attorney’s office. Now, presumably that would happen at the district attorney’s office. He would be taken upstairs to the detective squad. He’d be fingerprinted and photographed for mug shot. They would be given a conference room because remember, nothing is the same here. He’s a defendant who is under guard by the United States Secret Service. I can’t remember in history that ever occurring before. But his detail will be with him. Presumably they would put him in a conference room and say, all right, you’re now booked. Right. And your information is being entered into the system. Now, we’ll have an arraignment judge. They’ll bring him to the arraignment judge, and they’ll be released on his own recognizance.”

Miller’s comments were made after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s grand jury reportedly voted to indict Trump, though the official indictment remains under seal and its exact details are still not publicly known.

Trump has attacked the investigation and called for mass protests over it, prompting the NYPD to mobilize all of its forces on Friday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)