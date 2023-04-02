Israel Police Thwart Terror Attack In Old City Of Jerusalem





Israel Police officers opened fire and killed a 26-year Bedouin man who tried to commit a terror attack near Chain Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Shabbos.

According to the police, Border Police officers detained the man for questioning due to suspicious behavior. During his interrogation, he suddenly attacked one of the police officers, grabbed his gun, and shot two bullets. The officers, who felt their lives were in danger, shot back and neutralized him. Fortunately, no Israeli security forces were wounded in the incident.

Following the incident, a large number of police forces were deployed to the area and the entrances to Har HaBayis were closed. Clashes ensued between Israeli security forces and Arab storekeepers in the Old City.

The terrorist was later identified as Mohammad Al-Saibi, a 26-year-old medical student from the Israeli-Bedouin town of Hura.

The terrorist’s family members claim that he got into an argument with police and they decided to shoot him for no reason, and they are demanding to see security camera footage of the incident.

The police issued a statement saying: “From all the assessments and evidence so far, it appears that this was a shooting attack that included stealing a weapon from a police officer. The terrorist suddenly attacked one of the policemen who asked the suspect to come outside and tried to grab the secured gun that was on the policeman’s body. The terrorist managed to take the gun and fire two bullets with the policeman’s gun, while the policeman was physically fighting with him – in the direction of police officers who were nearby. In a quick response by the police officers who felt their lives were in danger – a shot was fired at the terrorist and he was neutralized on the spot.”

The police added that “all the security cameras were checked in the area and unfortunately the attack itself was not recorded on security cameras or on the body cameras of the police officers who in those seconds were fighting the terrorist and working to neutralize him. Contrary to erroneous reports – not every spot in the Old City or Har HaBayis is outfitted with security cameras. Also, the attack did not occur on the outside of Chain Gate, which is indeed well documented, but rather on the inside.”

2/17 Documentation of the moment of the attack from the closed Chain Gate. The attack was behind the closed gate and was not observed on camera as stated. People hear the shooting and flee the scene pic.twitter.com/Zpp4Zdmzqu — Israel Police (@israelpolice) April 1, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)