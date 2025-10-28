Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Sends Warm Letter to Bobov-45 Rebbe Praising New Bais Hamedrash as “Powerful Testament”

President Trump sent a heartfelt letter to the Bobov-45 Rebbe, congratulating him and the community on the completion of their new Bais Hamedrash in Boro Park.

Personally delivered by Rabbi David Katz, a close friend of the president, the letter—received during Chol Hamoed and recently made public—praises the community’s resilience, calling the building “a powerful testament to the strength and courage” of Bobov-45 and a symbol that “even from the ashes of tragedy, great things can grow.”

The president also paid tribute to the Rebbe’s grandfather, the Bobover Rebbe zt”l, for rebuilding Jewish life after the Holocaust.

