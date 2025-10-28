LYING JIHADIST: Zohran Mamdani’s “Aunt” Story Falls Apart — Socialist Frontrunner Caught Twisting 9/11 Tale

Zohran Mamdani built his campaign on moral outrage — but now it’s his own credibility that’s under fire.

The self-described socialist and frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral race is backpedaling after admitting that the “aunt” at the center of his emotional 9/11 story wasn’t actually his aunt at all.

At a recent campaign rally, Mamdani recounted through tears how his “aunt” — a hijab-wearing Muslim woman — was so terrified to ride the subway after the September 11th attacks that she stopped using public transportation entirely. The tale was meant to illustrate the “Islamophobia” he says still defines New York’s politics.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

But online sleuths and reporters quickly discovered a problem: the only aunt Mamdani has, public health consultant Masuma Mamdani, was living in Tanzania at the time of the 9/11 attacks — and photos of her show her not wearing a hijab.

When pressed by reporters on Monday, Mamdani changed his story. “I was speaking about Zehra fuhi, my father’s cousin,” he said, explaining that “fuhi” is a word for paternal aunt in Urdu and Hindi. His campaign refused to provide her full name or confirm basic details.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What was once presented as a heartfelt family memory now looks like a calculated political fable — one that collapses under the weight of its own inconsistencies.

Facing mounting criticism, Mamdani dismissed questions about his false claim as “a distraction,” blaming opponent Andrew Cuomo and accusing him of fueling anti-Muslim sentiment.

“For the takeaway from my more than 10-minute address about Islamophobia in this race and in this city to be the question of my aunt tells you everything you need to know about Cuomo,” Mamdani said.

But his explanation only deepened the controversy. Critics say it’s not just about family semantics — it’s about trust.

Vice President JD Vance previously weighed in, blasting Mamdani’s comments as “tone-deaf and offensive.” “According to Zohran,” Vance wrote on X, “the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks.”

This isn’t the first time Mamdani has faced questions about his judgment and associations. He recently came under fire for hosting far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker — infamous for saying “America deserved 9/11” — at his “New York Is Not For Sale” rally in Queens, where Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders shared the stage.

Cuomo called the appearance “insulting to all New Yorkers.”

“Mamdani talks about unity, but he’s platforming a man who cheered America’s darkest day,” Cuomo said Monday. “That tells you exactly where his values are.”

Mamdani later distanced himself from Piker’s comments, calling them “reprehensible,” but only after public outrage forced his hand.

As early voting continues across the five boroughs, the story threatens to undermine the very brand Mamdani has worked to craft: a truth-teller taking on the establishment. Instead, he’s now accused of embodying what he claims to fight — cynicism, opportunism, and political theater.

For a candidate running on transparency, Zohran Mamdani has some explaining to do.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)