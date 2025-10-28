Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Gafni Visits Imprisoned Bnei Yeshivos: “This Is A Terrible Disgrace For The State Of Israel”

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni visits imprisoned bnei yeshivos at Prison 10.

The chairman of Degel HaTorah, MK Moshe Gafni, visited the bnei yeshivos imprisoned in the military jail in Kfar Yona, offering them words of chizzuk.

Gafni is the first Chareidi MK to visit the prison.

Among those he met was Ariel Shamai, a student at Ateret Shlomo Yeshiva, whose arrest sparked demonstrations and protests across the country and became the “red line” that led to the initiative for the “Million Man Rally” planned for Thursday.

After leaving the prison, Gafni said, “It is a terrible disgrace for the State of Israel that someone who learns Torah is arrested and thrown into jail. This is an intolerable and unacceptable reality, and we will do everything possible to get them out of here and return them to their yeshivos so they can continue learning Torah.”

Gafni has worked over the past week to secure the release of imprisoned bnei yeshivos.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

