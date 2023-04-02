WATCH: Ex-Israeli Consul In NY: “Israel Is A U.S. Protectorate”

Former Israeli Consul-General to New York Asaf Zamir who was dismissed from his position last week called Israel a “US protectorate” in an interview on Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos.
“The most important thing for me to say is…we’re losing the US – and we’re a protectorate of the US and in many ways, we’re trapped in this relationship,” Zamir said.
Zamir was slammed for his comments on social media and later “clarified” his remark on Twitter.
“An unsuccessful statement. Israel is not a ‘protectorate’ of the US, but Israel exists, grows stronger, and prospers thanks to its patronage and support – in UN vetoes, grants, securities, weapons, in a strong Jewish community and endless ways.”
“The crisis with the United States and the breaking of the fundamentals of shared values is even more serious than some statement of the former consul.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Generally correct but very poorly stated. Its really a symbiotic relationship. Israel relies upon U.S. military, financial and political support while the US derives considerable strategic benefits from its close relationship with Israel.
He’s absolutely correct. Israel is, effectively, a protectorate of the U.S.
In any event, for the last 50 years it’s been pretty consistent: Republican Administrations offer full support for the State of Israel whereas Deborah l Democrat Administrations do not, as the Democrats try to placate the Palestinian Arab positions to varying degrees.