WATCH: Ex-Israeli Consul In NY: “Israel Is A U.S. Protectorate”





Former Israeli Consul-General to New York Asaf Zamir who was dismissed from his position last week called Israel a “US protectorate” in an interview on Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos.

“The most important thing for me to say is…we’re losing the US – and we’re a protectorate of the US and in many ways, we’re trapped in this relationship,” Zamir said.

Zamir was slammed for his comments on social media and later “clarified” his remark on Twitter.

“An unsuccessful statement. Israel is not a ‘protectorate’ of the US, but Israel exists, grows stronger, and prospers thanks to its patronage and support – in UN vetoes, grants, securities, weapons, in a strong Jewish community and endless ways.”

“The crisis with the United States and the breaking of the fundamentals of shared values is even more serious than some statement of the former consul.”

