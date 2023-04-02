CHASDEI HASHEM: Shin Bet Foils Hamas Shooting Attack In Jerusalem





It was released for publication on Sunday that the Shin Ben and Israel Police uncovered a Hamas plot to carry out a shooting attack at a bus carrying police officers in the Har HaBayis area.

In the past month, the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem police carried out an investigation of Omar Abedin, a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem who was suspected of terror-related activities.

The investigation revealed that Abedin was a member of the Hamas terror group and was participating in terror activities as part of the Hamas-identified student cell at Birzeit University.

It was also revealed that several months ago, he began communicating with a terrorist operative from Lebanon, first via Facebook and then switching to Telegram.

At some point, the terrorist was asked to carry out a shooting or bombing attack and was promised financial assistance for this purpose through other terrorists living in the Palestinian Authority.

The terrorist confessed that he agreed to the request and planned to carry out a shooting attack on a bus carrying police officers in the Har Habayis area.

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office will file an indictment against him in the coming days.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)