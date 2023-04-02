It was released for publication on Sunday that the Shin Ben and Israel Police uncovered a Hamas plot to carry out a shooting attack at a bus carrying police officers in the Har HaBayis area.
In the past month, the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem police carried out an investigation of Omar Abedin, a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem who was suspected of terror-related activities.
The investigation revealed that Abedin was a member of the Hamas terror group and was participating in terror activities as part of the Hamas-identified student cell at Birzeit University.
It was also revealed that several months ago, he began communicating with a terrorist operative from Lebanon, first via Facebook and then switching to Telegram.
At some point, the terrorist was asked to carry out a shooting or bombing attack and was promised financial assistance for this purpose through other terrorists living in the Palestinian Authority.
The terrorist confessed that he agreed to the request and planned to carry out a shooting attack on a bus carrying police officers in the Har Habayis area.
The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office will file an indictment against him in the coming days.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Yes, it is like Sara Rifka says. They are an organization that keeps you safe, so you must bless them. You must. If you do not bless them, who knows what horrible things might happen to you. You basically need to bless them for your own safety, are you catching my drift? You like being safe, don’t you? Well, we wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to you, right? So, you have to support the Shin Bet. Do you understand what I’m saying? I’m saying if you don’t support this agency, then it’s basically a guarantee bad things will happen to you. Are you catching my drift yet?