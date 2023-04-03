Today is the 22nd Yartzeit of Rav Shimshon Dovid Pincus zt”l





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Rabbi Shimshon Dovid Pincus zatzal (1944-2001) was a remarkable tzaddik and baal mussar who inspired tens of thousands of Yeshivaleit, seminary girls, and Bnei Torah. He lived he in Ofaqim.

In his early years, Rav Pincus learned in Beis HaTalmud in Bensonhurst under Rav Aryeh Leib Malin zatzal. His father had attended the Mir Yeshiva in Poland along with Rabbi Yaakov Bender’s father. Eventually, Rav Pincus imbibed the highest ideals of Mir mussar and of Mir’s learning method.

****Help an Almanah and a single mom with Maos Chittim***

Click Here.

Subsequently, he made aliyah to Eretz Yisroel to learn in the Brisk yeshiva under Rabbi Berel Soloveitchik, the son of the Brisker Rav. After his marriage, he lived in Bnei Brak and then in the Negev. At this time, he was the Mashgiach of the yeshiva in Ofaqim.

Later, he became the Rosh Yeshiva in Yerucham. At the request of Moreinu HaRav Leizer Menachem Mann Shach zt”l and the Steipler Gaon Rav Yaakov Yisrael Kanievsky, Rabbi Pincus accepted the position of Chief Rabbi of Ofaqim, where he served for over twenty years. Rabbi Pincus also delivered throughdrashos out Israel, America, and South Africa. He used to visit Chile with his parents to strengthen the Kehilah in Torah and Mussar.

In 2001, at the age of 56, Rabbi Pincus was killed in a car accident, along with his wife and 18-year-old daughter, Miriam.

May he be a meilitz yosher for us all!

The author can be reached at [email protected]

****Help an Almanah and a single mom with Maos Chittim***

Click Here.

Among Rav Pincus’ seforim are:

Sha’arim B’Tefillah

Breichos B’Chesbon

Shabbos Malkisa

Hagada Shel Pesach, Tiferes Shimshon

Sichos HaRav Shimshon Dovid Pincus

Tiferes Avos

Ohel Miriam

Nefesh Shimshon – Shabbos Kodesh

Nefesh Shimshon – HaTorah U’Kinyana

Nefesh Shimshon – Galus U’Nechama

Nefesh Shimshon – Tehillim

Nefesh Shimshon – Seder HaTefillah

Nefesh Shimshon – Sha’ari Emunah

Nefesh Shimshon – Pesach, Sefiras Ha’Omer, and Shavous

Nefesh Shimshon – Al HaTorah

Moadei Hashanah – Elul and Rosh Hashanah

Nefesh Chaya – The Unique Avodas HaShem of the Jewish Woman

****Help an Almanah and a single mom with Maos Chittim***

Click Here.